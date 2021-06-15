STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand logs 151 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death 

The COVID-19 death was reported from East Singhbhum district.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:49 AM

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand recorded only one COVID fatality during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 5,085, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The state also reported 151 new COVID-19 cases which took the tally 3,43,609, the bulletin said.

The new cases were reported from East Singhbhum (27), Dhanbad (23) and Hazaribag (15).

The mortality rate in the state dipped at 1.47 per cent but remained higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 97.62 per cent, better than the national average of 95.40 per cent.

The state now has 3,062 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,35,462 patients have recovered from the infection including 483 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 91,40,410 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 38,711 since Monday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till June 17.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

