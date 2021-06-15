STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 30 BJP workers killed in TMC attacks over past few weeks in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh said his party workers were being discriminated against, with many denied benefits doled out by the government for cyclone-hit victims.

Published: 15th June 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Alleging that BJP activists were constantly being targeted by TMC men since the declaration of assembly poll results, party state unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said over 30 saffron brigade workers were killed in the past one-and-half months.

Ghosh, during a press meet, said his party workers were being discriminated against, with many denied benefits doled out by the government for cyclone-hit victims.

"At least 30-32 of our workers have been killed in the past one-and-a-half months, but Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee never held any discussion on this issue. The administration doesn't seem to be bothered about the violent attacks on TMC's political opponents," he said.

Asked about Banerjee's criticism of BJP leaders, who had apparently sought a separate union territory for the people of north Bengal, Ghosh said she was making "false statements" to divert attention from the pressing issues.

"The chief minister is making false and baseless statements to mislead people and divert attention from her misdeeds," the BJP leader claimed.

ALSO READ | Sacrifices have to be made if one chooses to be in BJP, says Dilip Ghosh

He also stated that his party is certain that there would not be another MLA defection to the TMC camp, now that Mukul Roy has left the camp.

Roy, being a senior politician, should immediately step down as MLA as he won the Krishnanagar Uttar seat on a BJP ticket. He should set a moral example," Ghosh insisted.

In a dig at those airing their grievances on the BJP's state of affairs on social media, he said, "Let the ones sitting at home keep themselves busy in tweets and counter tweets. Those working outside, in the field, don't have time."

Making light of former city mayor Sovan Chatterjees visit to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's residence, which further raised speculation over his next political move, Ghosh, earlier in the day, had said he "wasn't bothered about individuals who joined his party when the situation was favourable and left thereafter".

He asserted that "old and loyal leaders are still with the party", without naming anyone.

The former mayor, who had joined the BJP in 2019, left the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls this year, and had since not taken part in active politics.

Chatterjee had on Monday evening paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the state minister to extend condolences following his mother's demise.

He was accompanied by friend Baisakhi Banerjee.

"It was a courtesy visit. I would not want to discuss politics with someone whose mother has just expired," the ex- mayor had told reporters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal TMC Dilip Ghosh BJP in Bengal
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp