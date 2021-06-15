STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxfam India joins Chhattisgarh in its battle against Covid

Besides the essential medical emergency deliveries under Mission Sanjeevani, the organisation has also provided medical kits to 35 primary health centres in Chhattisgarh.

Oxfam

Chhattisgarh health minister TS SInghdeo receiving medical supplies from representatives of Oxfam India. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: To add impetus to the ongoing actions of Chhattisgarh government and get better control over the health crisis, the Oxfam India donated medical equipment and Covid-19 relateD supplies in the presence of the health minister T S Singhdeo. 

Oxfam India will further install two oxygen plants of 570 litre per minute capacity in two hospitals.

“The support provided by the Oxfam will go to those areas where the needs are greater and the health systems required to be strengthened,” said Singhdeo.

Oxfam India reiterated its commitment to strengthen the public health system and reach out the most vulnerable communities. “Covid crisis was unprecedented and Chhattisgarh has gone through a very tough time. Oxfam will be delighted to work with the state government so that in the wake of the third wave we can together fight against it strongly,”said Amitabh Behar, CEO (Oxfam India).  

The organisation also provided community health kits, dry rations besides reaching out to over 400 people from transgender community and the most marginalised communities.

