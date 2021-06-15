STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at fifth edition of 'VivaTech' 

VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted.

Published: 15th June 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of 'VivaTech' on Wednesday.

The PMO noted that he has been invited as a guest of honour to deliver the keynote address and other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event will also witness the participation of corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others.

It is jointly organised by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos,a leading French media group.

It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests.

The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

