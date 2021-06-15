Seven held for rape and murder of two minor girls in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two tribal girls, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in a forest in the Kokrajhar district of Assam on Friday night, were raped before being murdered, the police said on Tuesday.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved. @lrbishnoiassam, IGP, BTR called me to inform about the outcome of the investigation. I have visited their residence on Sunday. Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the Culprits have been identified,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The police said seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The police had got the incident probed by a special investigation team.

After visiting the family in Kokrajhar on Sunday, Sarma had said it appeared to be a case of murder or suicide under duress. He had also stated that the culprits would be tracked down and punished as per law.

The victims were aged 16 and 14 years.