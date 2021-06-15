STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven held for rape and murder of two minor girls in Assam

After visiting the family in Kokrajhar on Sunday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said it appeared to be a case of murder or suicide under duress.

Published: 15th June 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two tribal girls, whose bodies were found hanging from a tree in a forest in the Kokrajhar district of Assam on Friday night, were raped before being murdered, the police said on Tuesday.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved. @lrbishnoiassam, IGP, BTR called me to inform about the outcome of the investigation. I have visited their residence on Sunday. Feeling extremely a sense of satisfaction that the Culprits have been identified,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The police said seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The police had got the incident probed by a special investigation team.

After visiting the family in Kokrajhar on Sunday, Sarma had said it appeared to be a case of murder or suicide under duress. He had also stated that the culprits would be tracked down and punished as per law. 

The victims were aged 16 and 14 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam tribal girls rape case Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Police
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp