STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

A protest by college students doesn’t shake foundations of our nation: Delhi HC

A protest by college students doesn’t shake the foundations of our nation, said the Delhi High Court which also cautioned the police against the mindless use of the UAPA. 

Published: 16th June 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A protest by college students doesn’t shake the foundations of our nation, said the Delhi High Court which also cautioned the police against the mindless use of the UAPA.  “We are of the view that the foundations of our nation stand on surer footing than to be likely to be shaken by a protest, however vicious, organised by a tribe of college students or other persons, operating as a coordination committee from the confines of a University situate in the heart of Delhi,” it said granting bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha who was charged under the stringent Act.

Cautioning against the frivolously invocation of the Act, the court added that such an approach would undermine the intent and purpose of Parliament in enacting a law that is meant to address threats to the very existence of the nation.“Wanton use of serious penal provisions would only trivialise them,” it said.

READ HERE | Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita get bail in Delhi riots case

The court asserted that terrorism under UAPA ought to be understood differently from conventional, heinous crimes that fall within the IPC. “In our opinion, the intent and purport of Parliament in enacting the UAPA, and more specifically in amending it in 2004 and 2008 to bring terrorist activity within its scope, was, and could only have had been, to deal with matters of profound impact on the ‘Defence of India’, nothing more and nothing less.”

The HC rejected the police’s stand that the protests were not typical but aggravated and intended to disrupt the life of the community in Delhi. There was absolutely nothing in the charge sheet to charge Tanha under various sections of the UAPA, it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA Delhi High Court Delhi Riots Asif Iqbal Tanha JNU
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp