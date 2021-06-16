STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Almost half the population vaccinated, Gurugram tops jab drive in major cities

Gurugram has been ranked first among 24 major urban centres in the country in Covid vaccination coverage after almost half of its population has been vaccinated. 

Published: 16th June 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram has been ranked first among 24 major urban centres in the country in Covid vaccination coverage after almost half of its population has been vaccinated. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said based on a survey the central government has ranked Gurugram among 24 major cities in the country as 49.3 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Vij said till June 12, a total of 8,51,154 jabs (both doses) have been administered to the people of Gurugram. Sharing the details of category-wise administration of doses, the health minister said 60,029 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 55,408 Front Line Workers (FLWs) in the district have been given both the doses. 

On the doses administered to above 60 years and 45-60 years categories, the minister said a total of 4,88,009 jabs (both doses) have been administered, and for beneficiaries falling in the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 2,47,708 doses (both doses) have been administered.

Vij said that in the survey by central government, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) stood second with 44.9 per cent coverage, while Kolkata came  (West Bengal) third with 42.7 per cent, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) fourth with 39.2 per cent and Vadodara (Gujarat) fifth with 38.7 per cent vaccination coverage.Similarly, Bangalore city has 38.4 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar 38.1 per cent, Bhopal 37.9 per cent, Jaipur 36.7 per cent, Hyderabad 35 per cent, Ahmedabad 31.4 per cent, Pune 28.2 per cent and Thiruvananthapuram 27.9 per cent vaccination coverage.

Besides 37 government vaccination centres in Gurugram, 50 private centres are also conducting vaccination drive. Some private centres are offering 24-hour vaccination facility to encourage people to get jabs. The recovery rate of Gurugram is 99.31 per cent, second best in the state after Sonipat’s recovery rate of 99.43 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurugram Covid vaccination vaccine
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp