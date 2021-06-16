Almost half the population vaccinated, Gurugram tops jab drive in major cities

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram has been ranked first among 24 major urban centres in the country in Covid vaccination coverage after almost half of its population has been vaccinated. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said based on a survey the central government has ranked Gurugram among 24 major cities in the country as 49.3 per cent of its population has been vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Vij said till June 12, a total of 8,51,154 jabs (both doses) have been administered to the people of Gurugram. Sharing the details of category-wise administration of doses, the health minister said 60,029 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 55,408 Front Line Workers (FLWs) in the district have been given both the doses.

On the doses administered to above 60 years and 45-60 years categories, the minister said a total of 4,88,009 jabs (both doses) have been administered, and for beneficiaries falling in the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 2,47,708 doses (both doses) have been administered.

Vij said that in the survey by central government, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) stood second with 44.9 per cent coverage, while Kolkata came (West Bengal) third with 42.7 per cent, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) fourth with 39.2 per cent and Vadodara (Gujarat) fifth with 38.7 per cent vaccination coverage.Similarly, Bangalore city has 38.4 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar 38.1 per cent, Bhopal 37.9 per cent, Jaipur 36.7 per cent, Hyderabad 35 per cent, Ahmedabad 31.4 per cent, Pune 28.2 per cent and Thiruvananthapuram 27.9 per cent vaccination coverage.

Besides 37 government vaccination centres in Gurugram, 50 private centres are also conducting vaccination drive. Some private centres are offering 24-hour vaccination facility to encourage people to get jabs. The recovery rate of Gurugram is 99.31 per cent, second best in the state after Sonipat’s recovery rate of 99.43 per cent.