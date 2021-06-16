STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antilia bomb scare case: NIA seeks custody of former cop

Mane, a former police inspector who was arrested by the central agency in April, is in judicial custody in Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday sought custody of dismissed police officer Sunil Mane in the case of explosives-laden SUV found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA said in its remand plea that it wanted to confront him with Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, two men arrested in the case last week.

The court will hear the plea on Thursday.

Assistant inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case and has been arrested.

A total of four policemen have been arrested in the case so far.

