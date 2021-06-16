STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress takes dig at Arun Singh over his visit to Karnataka

Amidst speculations in some quarters about leadership change in Karnataka, Singh had recently ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post.

BJP’s national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh ( Photo | EPS )

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at BJP national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh over his visit to the state, claiming that instead of serving the people, he was coming to resolve bickering within the ruling party.

Arun Singh is slated to hold a meeting with Ministers of B S Yediyurappa cabinet on Wednesday. He will confer with the MLAs of the ruling party on Thursday and address the party's state core committee on Friday before winding up his three-day visit.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had said that he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

The Congress in Karnataka tweeted ahead of Singh's visit: "Dear Arun Singh, you are rushing here to hold a 'Platform Panchayat meeting' (Katte Panchayat) but don't you have the time to address the grievances of people? From day one of coming to power, this government has been making news about squabbling and not any achievements."

The opposition party alleged that the BJP's internal strife has hit a climax at a time when the state was facing serious problems.

It charged the BJP with having no time to think about price rise, unemployment, third wave of coronavirus, black fungus disease, hardship faced by farmers, economic downturns, but 'lots of time for power struggle.'

