Haridwar's positivity rate during Kumbh reported to be 80 per cent lesser than rest of Uttarakhand

After an alleged forgery in over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests was reported during Mahakumbh, the positivity rate of the district has also raised suspicions.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar

Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Haridwar recorded 80 per cent less positivity rate during Mahakumbh from April 1 to 30 raising questions on the COVID testing in the district during Mahakumbh. Between April 1-30, Uttarakhand's average positivity rate was recorded 14.18 per cent while that of Haridwar district was recorded at 2.89 per cent. 

After an alleged forgery in over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests has been ordered to be investigated by the Uttarakhand government during Mahakumbh, the positivity rate of the district has also raised suspicions.

An official privy to ongoing investigation in the matter told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, "The investigation report in the matter is to be submitted in 15 days. We will be submitting the report on time for higher authorities to decide next course of action."

In the same duration, total 442432 tests were conducted in other 12 districts out of which 62735 positive cases were detected. In Haridwar in the same time total 600291 tests were conducted out of which 17375 positive cases were detected.

Similarly, Haridwar recorded 60 per cent less positivity rate during April 2 to June 12, 2021. Between April 4 to June 12, 2021 Uttarakhand's average positivity rate was recorded 10.10 per cent while PR of Haridwar district was recorded 3.99 per cent. 

In the same duration, total 2325968 tests were conducted in the state out of which 234902 positive cases were detected. In Haridwar in the same time total 882382 tests were conducted out of which 35168 positive cases were detected.

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been collating COVID data since March 15, 2020 when the first ever case surfaced in the state said, "If the final investigation results show data inaccuracies, the government should not hesitate in accepting errors. The government should enlarge the scope of this investigation across 13 districts of the state."

Comments

