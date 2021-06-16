India supports freedom of navigation in South China Sea, reiterates Rajnath Singh

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reiterated India’s stand for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific while speaking at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) 2021. Rajnath, in his online address, made it clear that maritime security is an area of concern to India and developments in the South China Sea have attracted attention in the region and beyond.

Rajnath said, “India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws.”

He spoke broadly about the present regional and international security environment and noted that new challenges to international peace and security are emerging.

The Indo-Pacific is a term used to describe the region comprised of the countries around the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

“Maritime security challenges are another area of concern to India. The sea lanes of communication are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region. In this regard, developments in the South China Sea have attracted attention in the region and beyond. India supports freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded commerce in these international waterways,” said the Defence Minister.

He stressed the need to understand each other and respect individual views while striving together "towards a common goal in the evolving security environment."

As for resolution of issues in the South China Sea, he said, “India hopes that the Code of Conduct negotiations will lead to outcomes that are in keeping with international law, including the UNCLOS and do not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions.”

India's position has been clear and consistent that the South China Sea, where China has contentious territorial claims, is part of the global commons and India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region.

Rajanth said terrorism and radicalization are the gravest threats to peace and security that the world is facing today. “India shares global concerns about terrorism and believes that, in an era when networking amongst terrorists is reaching alarming proportions, only through collective cooperation can the terror organizations and their networks be fully disrupted, the perpetrators identified and held accountable, and strong measures be undertaken against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism and provide sanctuary to terrorists,” he said. As a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), India remains committed to combat financing of terrorism, he added.

With cyberthreats looming large, Rajnath said, “A multi-stakeholder approach, guided by democratic values, with a governance structure that is open and inclusive and a secure, open and stable internet with due respect to sovereignty of countries, would drive the future of cyberspace.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) established in 1967 is a 10-member regional bloc. The ADMM-Plus is a platform for ASEAN and its eight Dialogue Partners -- Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States (collectively referred to as the “Plus Countries”) -- to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.

The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) is held annually to allow enhanced dialogue and cooperation among ASEAN and the Plus Countries in the midst of an increasingly challenging regional security environment. Brunei Darussalam chaired the ADMM Plus 2021.