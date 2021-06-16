STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Judo coach arrested in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case

The judo coach, 32-year-old Subhash, a resident of Kirari Suleman, was arrested from the national capital, a senior police official said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a judo coach in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The judo coach, 32-year-old Subhash, a resident of Kirari Suleman, was arrested from the national capital, a senior police official said.

"Subhash was apprehended from his residence on Tuesday and arrested at 9 pm following interrogation. He works as a PT teacher at a government school in Rohini. He had gone to the stadium around 11.30 pm on the day of the incident," the officer said.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute.

Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The Olympic medallist was arrested along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Police said 11 people, including Kumar, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday, a Delhi court extended Kumar's judicial custody till June 25 in connection with the case.

The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

Police have claimed that Kumar was the "main culprit and mastermind" behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks.

On May 31, police had suspended Kumar's arms license.

