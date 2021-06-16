STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Teachers seek govt nod to board local trains, priority in vaccination for attending schools

Published: 16th June 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai train

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government's recent order directing teachers to attend schools has not gone down well with the teaching fraternity for the lack of any assurance on prioritising them for vaccination against COVID-19 and the permission to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

In a circular issued on Monday, the state government made it mandatory for 50 percent of teachers of class 1 to 9 to conduct online sessions for students from their schools.

A 100 percent attendance is made compulsory for teachers of class 10 and lecturers of junior colleges.

The teachers have been directed to attend schools so that results of class 10 can be released by June-end.

This decision was implemented on June 15 barring the Vidarbha region where it will come into effect from June 26.

Sanjay Daware, Mumbai unit president of the Maharashtra State Aided and Non-aided School Action Committee, said on Wednesday, "the government has issued its circular half-heartedly. We had demanded giving teachers priority in the vaccination drive, but there is no communication from the state government."

"Teachers in Mumbai had also demanded permission to travel by local trains but there is no clear instruction in the circular about this demand. How teachers are expected to reach schools if they are not allowed to board the trains?" he questioned.

Daware said the government, on one hand, expects teachers to issue results on time so that students do not suffer but on the other hand it has not allowed them permission to travel in local trains.

