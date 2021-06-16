STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Waterholes dug by villagers boost forest cover

Together, the Lamkana villagers dug up more than 3,500 such small pits across 20 acres of the forest area in which rainwater collects.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Villagers in Ranchi’s Bero block voluntarily joined a unique campaign to increase the forest cover by digging small waterholes in nearby jungles so that Sal seeds can germinate in them. Together, the Lamkana villagers dug up more than 3,500 such small pits across 20 acres of the forest area in which rainwater collects.

According to village councillor Rajesh Oraon, the work was completed during the Covid-induced lockdowns in the previous and the current years. The villagers did not seek the help of the forest department or any other government agency, he said. As a morale booster, the holes they dug up last year started showing results this year as small Sal plants appeared in them, he said.

“The forest cover in our area has dwindled. So, we thought digging up small pits could help. The entire 20-acre jungle belongs to our village and protecting it is our duty,” said Oraon. “The Sal seeds dropping from the trees often get washed away in the rainwater.

The villagers wanted to replant the Sal within the forest.” The panchayat cleared the idea, prompting the villagers to offer ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) from at least one member from each family. “Last year before the onset of monsoon, we succeeded in digging up more than 2,000 waterholes in around 65% of the forest area.

The rest was done this year by digging up another 1,500 waterholes,” said Oraon. The villagers also keep an eye on the jungle. “Two youths are deputed every year. They are given 20 kg of paddy from each of the 125 households.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest cover Lamkana villagers
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp