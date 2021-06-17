STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP national leadership to decide under whom UP Assembly polls will be contested: Deputy CM Maurya

"It does not matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a private limited company, Maurya added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILY (UP): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the BJP parliamentary board and its national leadership will decide under whom the upcoming state Assembly elections will be fought.

"Under whose leadership the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in the state will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board," Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters here.

"It does not matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a private limited company like the SP, BSP and the Congress, he added.

Rejecting speculations of a change in leadership in the state, he said the government is running under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and there is no problem anywhere.

The deputy chief minister, who reached Bareilly after visiting Agra, claimed that the BJP will form the next government with over 300 MLAs.

