CBSE submits Class 12 evaluation scheme before Supreme Court; says results by July 31

The board will give 30 weightage to final scores from Class 10, 30 percent for Class 11 and 40 percent for Class 12. The final score will be arrived at on the basis of this marking.

Published: 17th June 2021

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will take into account the students' scores in Classes 10, 11 and 12 to arrive at the final marksheet for Class 12 board exams 2021. 

The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

A similar criterion will be adopted by  Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for ISC Class 12 board exams.

Justice AM Khanwilkar led bench has accepted the CBSE and ICSE detailed assessment scheme.

"Students who want to appear (for Class 12 board exams later) can do so for improvisation of marks. This takes care of the students who want to appear," said SC in its order.

Explaining the assessment scheme Attorney-General for India K K Venugopal who was appearing for CBSE said the CBSE assessment methodology takes into account the performance in each subject.

Venugopal told the bench that the board will give 30 weightage to final scores from Class 10, 30 percent for Class 11 and 40 percent for Class 12. The final score will be arrived at on the basis of this marking.

For Class 10, there are five subjects where the best of the three are taken and averaged out. He added that for Class 11, the three exams-unit, term and final exams are taken into account and a final marksheet is based on an average of the three.

He added that the subject-wise marks given by the school for 2020-21 will have to be in the range of plus/minus 5 marks obtained by the students in the school.

Similar criteria will be followed by ICSE board as well.

