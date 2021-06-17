‘Chardham Yatra will not commence until safety rules assured’

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asserted that the Chardham Yatra will not be allowed until it is convinced about Covid safety protocols. Citing the example of Kumbh congregation, the high court observed that last minute decisions do more harm than good.

“Kumbh could not be managed due to last minute decision and situation spiralled out of control,” it added. The bench recalled the spike in Covid cases across the country during and aftermath of the Kumbh. “If it happens yet again, we cannot go around sullying our state’s reputation.”

Secretary tourism Dilip Jawalkar, who was present during the virtual hearing, was questioned about the arrangements made for the pilgrimage. Not satisfied with his replies and the culture and religion affairs department’s affidavit, the court issued orders to file a report on or before June 21 detailing the government’s decision about various aspects of the yatra.

It includes the details of the different phases in which the pilgrimage is to be opened, about the preparations made to ensure that the SOPs are strictly adhered to by the pilgrims, the sanitisation of the 16 km trek to Kedarnath, the infrastructure facilities and equipment provided for such sanitisation by the Uttarakhand government.

“We requested the court that the focus should be on cleanliness of the temple premises as well as the trekking route. The court found that the information regarding the responsibilities given have not been intimated,” a lawyer said.

Opening pilgrimage after June 22 under consideration

The Uttarakhand government submitted that it has decided not to open the pilgrimage till June 22. But the government also mentioned that the decision is yet to be taken for the period after that.