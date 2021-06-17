Chhattisgarh Police file FIR against Baba Ramdev for 'misleading' remarks on allopathy

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: An FIR has been registered against Baba Ramdev on a complaint filed by the state unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), the police said on Thursday.

“We have registered a case against Baba Ramdev under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Disaster Management Act invoked by the IMA and Dr Rakesh Gupta, chairman Chhattisgarh Hospital Board,” said Nasar Siddiqui, CSP, civil lines police station in Raipur. The case has been registered after verifying the complaint, the officer added.

The FIR has been lodged under the IPC Sections 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his duties), 188 (refusal to obey rules officially put into effect), 270 (malignantly doing act likely to spread the infection dangerous to life), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“The police complaint was earlier lodged at Raipur civil lines police station against the Yoga Guru for his 'misleading' remarks on allopathy,” said Dr Gupta.