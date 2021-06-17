Himachal Pradesh CM, other BJP MLAs submit report cards to party leadership

By PTI

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, 40 other BJP MLAs and 23 defeated party candidates in the last Assembly polls have submitted reports about the work done in their respective constituencies so far under the current government, a party spokesperson said on Thursday.

Thakur (56) submitted his report card to BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna not as the chief minister but as an MLA from Seraj Assembly segment in Mandi district, state BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said.

The Chief Minister, who is a five-time MLA, has mentioned in detail about the development work done in his Seraj constituency till now under his government, Sharma added.

However, exact information about CM Thakur's report card was not known.

Thakur is among 41 out of a total 43 BJP MLAs who have submitted report cards of their respective Assembly segments to the state BJP in-charge, Sharma added.

In his maiden visit to HP after becoming state in-charge in November last year, Khanna had asked all BJP MLAs and defeated candidates in all the 68 Assembly segments in 2017 elections to submit reports of development work done and required to be fulfilled, he added.

Apart from 41 BJP MLAs, 23 defeated party candidates also submitted reports of their respective segments, he added.

As many as 44 BJP candidates had won in the 2017 polls.

While Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA Narinder Bragta recently died due to post-COVID complications, Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar was not supposed to submit his report as he is in a constitutional position.

Besides, dissident BJP MLA from Mandi Anil Sharma also did not submit his report.

One of the 24 defeated BJP candidates from Rampur, Prem Singh Daraik, also did not give his report as he is currently not a party member.

The BJP chief spokesperson said the candidates and legislators had submitted their report cards during the three-day 'Chintan Baithak' of BJP that concluded in Shimla on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was decided that June 25 would be observed as a black day to mark the anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in the country by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, he added.