STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Innovate and invest in India, PM Modi tells summit on technology and start-ups

VivaTech Summit is one of the largest digital and start-up events in Europe, held annually in Paris since 2016.

Published: 17th June 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic has put to test conventional methods and that innovation is the only way out, while inviting the world to invest in India. “I believe where convention fails, innovation can help. This has been seen during the Covid-19 global pandemic, which is the biggest disruption of our age.

All nations have suffered losses and felt anxiety about the future,” he said in his virtual keynote address at the fifth VivaTech Summit and added investments would be based on the five pillars of market, capital, eco-system, talent and culture of openness.

Modi said India is home to one of the world’s largest start-up ecosystems. “Several unicorns have come up in recent years. India offers what innovators and investors need.” VivaTech Summit is one of the largest digital and start-up events in Europe, held annually in Paris since 2016. It is organised by Publicis Groupe, an advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a media group. It brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and start-up ecosystem. It features  exhibitions, panel discussions and contests.

The Prime Minister observed that over the past one year, the country has experienced disruptions in various sectors. “Much of it is still there. Yet, disruption does not have to mean despair. We must keep the focus on the twin foundations of repair and prepare.”

Saying that India has implemented reforms across various sectors, Modi said the nation has been adaptable and agile during the pandemic. “Digital technology helped us cope, connect, comfort and console. Through digital media we could work, talk with our loved ones and help others,” he added. India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi VivaTech Summit
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp