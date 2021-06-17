STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Legal battle against rebel LJP leaders to go on, vows cornered Chirag Paswan

Describing himself as ‘sher ka beta’ (son of a lion), he accused his uncle Pashupati Paras and five party MPs of hatching a conspiracy against him and the party when he was unwell.

Published: 17th June 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Left to fend for himself by his party, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said in Delhi that his legal fight against the rebel group will continue. Describing himself as ‘sher ka beta’ (son of a lion), he accused his uncle Pashupati Paras and five party MPs of hatching a conspiracy against him and the party when he was unwell.

The lawmaker from Jamui in Bihar blamed the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U for engineering a split in his party, but avoided replying to questions on the BJP’s role. He rejected the decisions taken by the faction headed by his uncle, saying the party’s constitution did not allow Paras and others to take such steps.

Chirag said he did not feel orphaned after the death of his father last year, but feels like one after a faction of the party led by his uncle removed him from the post of parliamentary leader. He said many in the LJP wanted to side with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the Assembly polls last year. These people were in favour of the “politics of comfort”, he alleged. “If I had to do the same, I would have had to bow before Nitish Kumar. I could not do that,” said Paswan.

Referring to the five LJP MPs who sought his removal as LJP president, Chirag claimed the party constitution did not permit this action. A new party chief can be appointed in case of the incumbent’s death or resignation, he said.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Paswan wrote: “Since Article 26 of the LJP constitution empowers the Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who will be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to the provisions of the party constitution.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Pashupati Paras Chirag Paswan Bihar politics
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp