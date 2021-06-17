STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RSS to hold key brainstorming session in Chitrakoot ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

The session, slated from July 9 to July 13, will be attended by the RSS' entire top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and others.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and other state polls, the BJP's parent organisation RSS is set to hold a brainstorming session in Chitrakoot on July 9.

The session, slated from July 9 to July 13, will be attended by the RSS' entire top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishna Gopal, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Arun Kumar.

According to sources, the meeting will particularly see discussions for the Uttar Pradesh state polls, which will be held in 2022, along side polls in four other states, including BJP ruled Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The meeting will also see senior National level pracharaks of the organisation join the meeting virtually.

RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had toured the state earlier this month and his report on the state of affairs in the politically crucial state is likely to be discussed by the RSS top brass during the meet.

The meeting is also likely to delve upon COVID pandemic second wave management by both Centre and the UP government.

The meeting is also taking place at a time when controversies over the land deals involving the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya have surfaced.

As per sources privy to the developments, the meeting will zero upon the issues which are important in context with the Uttar Pradesh polls, particularly as internal BJP surveys are not painting a rosy picture for the saffron party in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP RSS Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp