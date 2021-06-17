RSS to hold key brainstorming session in Chitrakoot ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and other state polls, the BJP's parent organisation RSS is set to hold a brainstorming session in Chitrakoot on July 9.

The session, slated from July 9 to July 13, will be attended by the RSS' entire top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Dr Krishna Gopal, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Arun Kumar.

According to sources, the meeting will particularly see discussions for the Uttar Pradesh state polls, which will be held in 2022, along side polls in four other states, including BJP ruled Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The meeting will also see senior National level pracharaks of the organisation join the meeting virtually.

RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had toured the state earlier this month and his report on the state of affairs in the politically crucial state is likely to be discussed by the RSS top brass during the meet.

The meeting is also likely to delve upon COVID pandemic second wave management by both Centre and the UP government.

The meeting is also taking place at a time when controversies over the land deals involving the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya have surfaced.

As per sources privy to the developments, the meeting will zero upon the issues which are important in context with the Uttar Pradesh polls, particularly as internal BJP surveys are not painting a rosy picture for the saffron party in the state.