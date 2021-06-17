STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more held over attack on elderly Muslim man: Ghaziabad cops

So far, five people accused in the attack, whose video clips also went viral on social media, have been arrested while searches are underway for others, the police said.

Published: 17th June 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested two more people allegedly involved in the attack on an elderly Muslim man, according to officials.

So far, five people accused in the attack, whose video clips also went viral on social media, have been arrested while searches are underway for others, the police said.

"Intezaar and Saddam alias Bauna, both of whom were involved in the attack on Abdul Shamad Saifi have been arrested today," Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak told PTI on Wednesday.

Their arrests come as the incident gained prominence with the Ghaziabad police lodging a separate FIR against social media giant Twitter, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians for circulating the video clip of the attack allegedly with an intention to disrupt communal peace.

The district police has maintained that Saifi's attackers involved both Muslims and Hindus who were unhappy with him over the "tabeez" (amulet) he had sold them and ruled out any communal angle in the case.

Earlier, the police had arrested three of the accused -- Kalloo Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar and Adil -- while some others were indentified but are absconding, Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Iras Raja said.

"Intezaar and Saddam who have been arrested today were both involved in the attack on Saifi," the officer said.

"Parvesh, one of the accused, had consulted Saifi for some occult practice at his home but has had some mishappenings like wife's miscarriage and brother's accident and blamed Saifi for all this," he said.

Saddam, whose sister is wedded to Intezaar, had also got an amulet made for his son by Saifi.

He and Intezaar had taken him to Parvesh's home where he was beaten up, the police officer said.

An FIR was lodged at the Loni police station under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) two days after the incident, which took place on June 5, according to officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad police Muslim man attack
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp