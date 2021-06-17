Woman files rape complaint against LJP MP and Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman has filed a complaint of rape against Prince Raj, Lok Sabha MP and cousin of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, with Delhi Police at the Connaught Place Police Station. The complaint came hours after Chirag had mentioned a complaint of sexual misconduct against Prince.

According to police, the woman associated with the party filed a three-page-complaint on Tuesday evening. "We have recived a complaint of rape against the Prince Raj at CP police station. The woman has alleged that Raj raped her after sedating her drink," said a senior police officer.

"We have not filed any FIR yet. The complaint is currently being investigated to verify the allegations against the Lok Sabha MP. A case will be filed after ascertaining all angles," the police said.

On Tuesday, Chirag Paswan shared a letter dated March 29, addressed to his uncle and Lok Sabha MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, in which he had mentioned a complaint of alleged sexual assualt by a woman party worker against cousin Prince Raj.

"A few days ago, a woman associated with the party was blackmailing Prince by accusing him of sexually assualting her. Being the elder of the family, I consulted you on this matter but you ignored it. Later, I asked Prince to go to police, so the truth and lies can come out and whoever is guilty shall be punished," said Chirag in the letter.

On the same day, Chirag was removed from the post of LJP president by a group led by his uncle. Chirag, son of LJP fouder Ramvilas Paswan, has also been removed as the leader in the Lok Sabha.