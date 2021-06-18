STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure uninterrupted tenure for officers probing graft complaints from Lokpal: CVC to departments, banks

The Commission forwards such references from Lokpal to the chief vigilance officers concerned for preliminary inquiry and report, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

CVC, central vigilance commission

Central Vigilance Commission (Photo | Official CVC website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission on Friday asked all chief vigilance officers (CVOs) of central government organisations and public sector banks to ensure uninterrupted tenure of minimum four months for officers conducting preliminary enquiry into graft complaints received from the Lokpal.

The CVOs act as distant arm of the Commission in a government organisation.

According to provisions contained under Section 20 (1) (b) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, complaints in respect of public servants belonging to Groups A, B, C or D are referred by Lokpal to the Central Vigilance Commission for preliminary inquiry, it said in an order.

The Commission forwards such references to the chief vigilance officers concerned for preliminary inquiry and report, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

"The Commission has directed that the Chief Vigilance Officers should ensure that the investigating officer, who is entrusted with preliminary inquiry of any Lokpal referred complaint, in uninterrupted tenure of minimum of 04 months in vigilance units/organisation concerned in order to ensure continuity and timely completion of such complaints, it said.

As many as 14 corruption complaints are pending with the Chief Vigilance Commissioner for conducting preliminary enquiry against Group A and B public servants, according to the latest Lokpal data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp