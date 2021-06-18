STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat police make first arrest under new anti-conversion law, says man used fake identity, raped victim

Based on a complaint, the Gotri police of Vadodara filed the FIR and arrested Samir Qureshi for luring woman of another religion by posing as a Christian.

Published: 18th June 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDBAD: Gujarat police have registered the first FIR in the state under the newly-notified law against forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage, and arrested a 26-year-old man in Vadodara city, a senior official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Gotri police of Vadodara filed the FIR and arrested Samir Qureshi under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, which invites stringent punishment for forcible religious conversion through marriage.

Qureshi, who runs a mutton shop with his father, allegedly lured a woman of another religion by posing as a Christian and introduced himself to her as Sam Martin on social media in 2019, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, Vadodara city, Jayrajsinh Vala said.

"According to the complainant, Qureshi, using his fake identity on social media, trapped her in the name of love and then raped her. The accused started blackmailing her using her objectionable photos and forced her to marry him. He even forced her to undergo an abortion during their courtship," he told reporters.

The girl, who was under the impression that Qureshi is a Christian, learnt about the accused and his faith around a year ago when a "nikah" ceremony was organised instead of a Christian wedding after she agreed to marry him, the official said.

After marriage, the accused first changed her name and then started forcing her to convert, Vala said, adding that the accused also verbally abused the victim using casteist slurs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat police religious conversion anti conversion law
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp