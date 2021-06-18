STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Had no option but to oust dictator Chirag Paswan, says LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras

Four days after heading a coup against Chirag Paswan, LJP’s Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras claimed he had no option but to oust his nephew who was a “dictator”.

Published: 18th June 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

LJP Hajipur’s MP Pashupati Kumar Paras arrives to attend the party’s parliamentary committee meeting in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Four days after heading a coup against Chirag Paswan, LJP’s Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras claimed he had no option but to oust his nephew who was a “dictator”. “When the nephew becomes a dictator, what will the uncle do? Ask him (Chirag), why he had removed me from the post of Bihar state president illegally?” Paras told the media after being elected unopposed as the LJP national president on Thursday.

Chirag had removed Paras from the post of the state president in 2019 following which the latter is said to have a grudge against his nephew. Regarding the party’s rule of ‘One Person, One Post’, Paras said that he would quit from the post of party’s leader in Parliament the day he gets a berth in the Union Cabinet.

The new LJP president resolved to fulfil the dream of his elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan in his new role. “I have been given a big responsibility in the party. I’ll try my best to fulfil the dream of my late elder brother by working for the disadvantaged people from all sections, including those who are educationally and economically backward among the upper castes,” Paras said.

He ruled out any difference within the party after his revolt against Chirag. “Had there been differences, why should I have been elected unopposed? I have to take the party to the national level.”

Interestingly, while Paras termed his nephew a ‘dictator’, the supporters of Chirag Paswan in Patna put up posters depicting the new LJP chief as ‘Kattpa’ and Chirag as ‘Bahubali’ with a one-liner message in Hindi: ‘Gaddar Chacha se sabdhan’ ( Beware of traitor uncle). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag Paswan Pashupati Kumar Paras Pashupati Paras LJP
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp