STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy conducts maiden joint exercise with EU Naval Force

EUNAVFOR was formed in 2008 to establish the executive EU military maritime operation for Somalia – Op ATLANTA to counter acts of piracy and armed robbery off the Somali Coast.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise.

INS Trikand of Indian Navy participating in the exercise. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time the warships of the Indian Navy (IN) and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) have got together to conduct a complex naval operations at sea in the Gulf of Aden. A total of five warships from four navies are participating in the exercise on 18th and 19th June 2021.

Indian Navy on Friday said in a statement, "Ships of the four navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain."

A virtual "Information sharing Exercise" is also being conducted between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and Maritime Security Centre-Horn of Africa on 18 June 21, Indian Navy added.

EUNAVFOR was formed in 2008 to establish the executive EU military maritime operation for Somalia – Op ATLANTA to counter acts of piracy and armed robbery off the Somali Coast.

Indian Naval ships have continued to be deployed for Anti-Piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia since 2008.

EUNAVFOR and the Indian Navy converge on multiple issues including counter piracy operations and protection of vessels deployed under the charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP).

Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR also have regular interaction through SHADE (Shared Awareness and Deconfliction) meetings held annually at Bahrain.

Indian Naval Ship Trikand, Guided Missile Frigate, mission deployed for Anti-Piracy Operations, is participating in the Exercise. Other warships include Italian Navy Ship ITS Carabinere, Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Navarra, and two French Navy Ships FS Tonnerre and FS Surcouf.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy European Union Naval Force
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp