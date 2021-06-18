Indian Navy conducts maiden joint exercise with EU Naval Force

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time the warships of the Indian Navy (IN) and the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) have got together to conduct a complex naval operations at sea in the Gulf of Aden. A total of five warships from four navies are participating in the exercise on 18th and 19th June 2021.

Indian Navy on Friday said in a statement, "Ships of the four navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain."

A virtual "Information sharing Exercise" is also being conducted between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region and Maritime Security Centre-Horn of Africa on 18 June 21, Indian Navy added.

EUNAVFOR was formed in 2008 to establish the executive EU military maritime operation for Somalia – Op ATLANTA to counter acts of piracy and armed robbery off the Somali Coast.

Indian Naval ships have continued to be deployed for Anti-Piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia since 2008.

EUNAVFOR and the Indian Navy converge on multiple issues including counter piracy operations and protection of vessels deployed under the charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP).

Indian Navy and EUNAVFOR also have regular interaction through SHADE (Shared Awareness and Deconfliction) meetings held annually at Bahrain.

Indian Naval Ship Trikand, Guided Missile Frigate, mission deployed for Anti-Piracy Operations, is participating in the Exercise. Other warships include Italian Navy Ship ITS Carabinere, Spanish Navy Ship ESPS Navarra, and two French Navy Ships FS Tonnerre and FS Surcouf.