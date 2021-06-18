STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand on high alert over possible third wave of COVID-19

The state government issued a detailed document to deal with the possibility of the third wave, which may lead to an increased number of infections among children.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:25 AM

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is on high alert to contain any possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, following suggestions of experts that any laxity may lead to serious consequences, officials said on Friday.

"Experts suggest that the Coronavirus is mutating at a fast pace and any kind of lethargy may lead to serious complications. With the inputs received from the experts, the state government of Jharkhand is on high alert regarding this matter.

Efforts are being undertaken to enhance and up-grade the existing medical infrastructure," an offficial statement said.

Claiming that the dedication and commitment of the Hemant Soren government have resulted in containing the second wave, it said that with few restrictions in place, the state is moving towards lifting all the curbs.

To deal with the expected third wave, the state government has started preparing its machinery in advance, it said.

"Experts anticipate that in the third wave children are at greater risk whereas, this does not give any guarantee of adults being unaffected.The government is also working on generating awareness among people.

Along with the preparedness of the government to deal with this potential threat, parents are also expected to discharge their responsibilities," the statement said.

It said that as per the detailed information in the state's book 'Manuals for Preparation, Prevention and Planning for Covid-19, Third Wave in Jharkhand, the Way Forward', most infected children may not show any symptoms or may exhibit very mild symptoms.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, running nose, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, it said, adding that due to the tender age, children will be unable to explain their symptoms, but the parents need to be on alert.

The government issued detailed protective measures to avoid infection in children, including paying close attention to their hygiene.

