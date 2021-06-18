STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kaziranga guards gun down Royal Bengal Tiger in ‘self-defence’

Kaziranga Field Director, P Sivakumar said since the tiger was old, it possibly could not hunt in the wild and strayed out looking for livestock. 

Published: 18th June 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

kaziranga national park

The tiger had killed a buffalo there two days ago and reappeared on Thursday evening. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An adult Royal Bengal Tiger, which strayed out of the Kaziranga National Park and made its way into a village, was gunned down by the forest guards in “self-defence”. 

Kaziranga Field Director, P Sivakumar told The New Indian Express that the matter was being investigated.  Narrating the incident, he said the 10-year-old big cat had strayed out looking for easy prey.

“The incident occurred at a village on the park’s fringe area. The tiger had killed a buffalo there two days ago and reappeared last (Thursday) evening. A team of forest guards was sent to the place after the locals had informed us about the animal’s presence. Once, the tiger and the forest guards came very close to each other and the tiger tried to attack them. They had no other option and they fired in self-defence,” Sivakumar said.

He said since the tiger was old, it possibly could not hunt in the wild and strayed out looking for livestock. 

“We are conducting an inquiry. We will take action if there were any lapses on the part of the forest guards,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaziranga National Park Royal Bengal Tiger
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp