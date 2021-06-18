STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh's coronavirus death toll reaches 200, total cases 19,704 

Of the new cases, 11 each were detected in Leh and Kargil, taking the individual district's tally to 16,254 and 3,450, respectively.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:28 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEH: With one more patient succumbing to COVID-19, Ladakh's overall death toll due to the disease has reached 200, officials said Friday, as 22 new infections pushed the case tally to 19,704.

However, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 482 -- 348 in Leh and 134 in Kargil -- as 77 more patients recovered during a 24-hour period, the officials said this morning.

The new death was reported from Kargil on Thursday, taking the district's tally to 57.

The rest of the Covid fatalities -- 143 -- have been reported from Leh, the officials said.

Of the new cases, 11 each were detected in Leh and Kargil, taking the individual district's tally to 16,254 and 3,450, respectively.

The officials said 63 patients were discharged in Leh and 14 in Kargil after treatment. With this, the number of such patients has gone up to 19,022, or 96.54 per cent of the total caseload.

