STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliamentary panel members question top government officials over rising prices of petroleum products

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor and top officials of state-run firms IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and GAIL appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas Affairs.

Published: 18th June 2021 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several members of a parliamentary panel on Thursday questioned top Petroleum Ministry officials over rising prices of petroleum products and what is being done to check it, sources said.

Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor and top officials of state-run firms IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and GAIL appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas Affairs.

Several committee members, primarily those from opposition parties, posed questions on the frequent rise in prices of petroleum products and said that it was severely impacting household budget of common people, according to the sources.

Ministry officials told the panel that prices of petroleum products are linked to international crude prices, sources said.

A member from the opposition strongly countered the officials' argument and said that even when the international crude prices come down, the prices in domestic market remain on the higher side, sources said.

Some members also said the decision on revising petroleum prices is often taken based on elections.

According to the sources, it was raised in the meeting that petrol price is above Rs 100 per litre in as many as seven states while it is hovering around Rs 100 in many others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
petroleum products parliamentary panel
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp