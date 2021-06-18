STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tourists banned from cooking, lighting fire at J-K's Patnitop hill resort

Forest, police and PDA officers have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order.

Published: 18th June 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Patnitop hill resort area, about 115 km from Jammu on Sunday | PTI

By PTI

JAMMU: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday imposed a complete ban on cooking, lighting of fire, throwing of garbage, and use of polythene and other plastic materials at the famous Patnitop hill resort and its surrounding areas.

The ban order was issued by Chief Executive Officer of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sher Singh in exercise of powers conferred upon him under section 133 of the CrPC, an official spokesperson said.

He said Patnitop has been witnessing a huge rush of tourists and a large number of them were seen cooking, lighting fires and throwing garbage or waste in the forest area.

"These acts can create environmental hazards, pollution, choking of lanes and drains, besides creating a lot of nuisance and damaging the reputation of the resort as well as the authority and the Tourism department," the spokesperson said, quoting the order.

He said forest, police and PDA officers have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
patnitop hill resort
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp