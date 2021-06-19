Amit Shah reviews security, development in Jammu & Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting here to review the security situation and the development works being carried out by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assessing the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Shah congratulated L-G Manoj Sinha and his team for vaccinating 76% population of the Union Territory and completing 100% vaccination in four districts.

He appreciated the efforts made to extend 90% of the central government schemes to the people of J&K. Sinha, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and senior officials of the home ministry and the UT administration were present in the meeting.

Shah said, “All-round development and welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir is the top priority of the Modi government.” The home minister said at least one agro-based industry should be set up in each district and the use of modern techniques in agriculture should be promoted to help increase the income of J&K’s farmers.

He directed that central government schemes such as the PM Kisan Yojana and Kisan Credit Card should be extended to the farmers of the UT. Efforts should be made to improve the quality of apple farming so that farmers get maximum price, the home minister told the officials.

Shah also chaired another high-level security review meeting on Kashmir that was attended by Sinha, Bhalla, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar, R&AW chief Samant Kumar Goel, CRPF chief Kuldeip Singh and DGP Dilbagh Singh.