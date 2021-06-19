STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam to vaccinate 3 lakh people every day from Monday

The Centre will provide Assam with more vaccines if the target is achieved till June 30, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:16 PM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam has set a target of vaccinating three lakh people every day from June 21.

“We’ve named this Enhanced Immunisation Drive. There will be two shifts of vaccination up to 9 pm in the towns. Every village and tea garden will have a vaccination centre,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists on Friday after reviewing the preparedness with all district magistrates, superintendents of police, and health officials.

“If we can keep achieving the target till June 30, the Central government will provide us with more vaccines. So, we have to work keeping in mind the target,” he said.

Assam on Friday had a stock of 7.29 lakh vaccine doses. Health officials said the state was receiving the vaccines on a regular basis from the Central government.

“Since we are receiving the vaccines once in every two to three days, we are hopeful that we can keep achieving the target,” Munindra Nath Ngatey, Director of the state’s Health Services, told this newspaper.

Over 52 lakh of Assam’s 3.30 crore population have been vaccinated. They include 10.3 lakh people who have received both doses.

