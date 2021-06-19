Bihar woman gets two vaccine doses in five minutes

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a bizarre incident, a woman in a Bihar village was injected two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a space of five minutes. Shockingly, the first dose was Covishield and the second Covaxin. An uneducated woman in her sixties from the family of a farmer,

Sunila Devi of Patna Rural area did not know what was going on. After hearing from her once she returned home, family members rushed to the site. Although officials were tightlipped, sources in the state health department said show-causes notices have been slapped on the two nurses responsible. The incident happened on June 16. Doctors of the block have decided to keep Sunila under observation until June 19. She is reported to have developed weakness after being administered the vaccines.

After taking the first shot at Belarchak Middle School vaccination centre, she was asked to wait in a room. The wife of farmer Rabindra Mahato waited for a while and then joined another queue, which was for Covaxin doses. “I didn’t understand where to go. Someone came and administered another dose. When I said I had been given an injection about five minutes ago by another nurse, this nurse didn’t listen,” said Sumila. Both doses were administered on the same arm.

The matter came to the fore when she went home and told her sons. Her family members and friends created a ruckus at the vaccination centre. Officials from the health department of the state or the region were not forthcoming when approached for comments on the incident.

There was no official remark on the blunder. Sources claimed that the nurses have been identified as Chanchala Kumari and Sunita Kumari. Other than show-cause noticed being issued, there is also talk of departmental action. There were no comments from Sumila’s husband or family either.