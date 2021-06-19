Congress to go solo in future polls in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress’s strained ties with its allies in Maharashtra has made the party decide to go solo in future elections while the other two partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the NCP and the Shiv Sena, are planning to contest the next local body, Lok Sabha and assembly polls together.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said they will remain alliance partners in MVA, but henceforth the party will contest all elections on its own. “We will not enter into alliances with either the NCP or the Shiv Sena. We have to expand the party base by contesting all seats in all elections.

ALSO READ | 'Are there plans for mid-term polls?': Shiv Sena after Congress talk of going solo in 2024

The Congress has a solid base and that will help make the party the number one political force in the state once again. I am confident that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Congress only,” Patole said. The Congress observer for Maharashtra H K Patil was in Mumbai on Friday to consult the party’s ministers and other leaders to decide the future strategy.

“Patil wants to know whether the Congress is capable of fighting alone and if not, then what are the issues. He asked them to address these issues and make the party a dominant political force in the state under the leadership of Patole,” said a source. On the other hand, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said his party and the Shiv Sena will contest the next elections together. Amid buzz of the BJP trying to woo back the Sena, Pawar also reiterated that the MVA government will survive for five years.

“The BJP is ready to comprise in Maharashtra after losing power in Bengal. Earlier, it was adamant on the CM’s post but it’s ready to comprise now…However, Shiv Sena leadership had not made any commitment,” said a source.