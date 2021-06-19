DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-19 related complications on Saturday. "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS in mid-April. Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019, Mohapatra served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). He was a Gujarat cadre 1986-batch IAS officer.

He had earlier served as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.