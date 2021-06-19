Mizoram extends lockdown till June 30

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government on Friday extended the lockdown with certain relaxations till June 30, a notification said.

The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on June 21.

Under the new regulations, inter-village movement will be allowed and shops besides those selling essential commodities will be permitted to open on specific days in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

Deputy commissioners in areas outside AMC jurisdiction can impose restrictions based on the local situation.

However, villages or localities cannot announce lockdown, curfew or containment zones on their own, it said.

All economic activities will function normally in areas outside AMC jurisdiction.

However, places of worship, educational institutions, parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, restaurants and shopping complexes and malls shall continue to remain closed across the state, it added.