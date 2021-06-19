Prepare for mutating coronavirus, PM says at launch of Covid warrior course

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre is committed to give free vaccines to every citizen. He stated that people below 45 years will get the same treatment for vaccination like those above 45 from June 21.

Launching the “Customized Crash Course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers”, the PM said the country continues to face the challenge of the pandemic, with the threat of virus mutation. He called upon people to exercise utmost caution by following protocols.

The training programme would be conducted in 111 centres across 26 states, which will train about one lakh frontline workers. “The virus is still present and possibility of its mutation also exists. The second wave illustrated the kind of challenges the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction,” he said.

Stating that far-flung hospitals are provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, the PM stressed that more than 1,500 oxygen plants are being established. “Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of corona warriors, one lakh youth is being trained. This training should be over in two-three months.”

Training will be imparted to these Covid warriors in six customised roles — Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support”. This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work.