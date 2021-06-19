STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM announces Milkha Singh Chair in Sports University in Patiala

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister also visited late Milkha Singh's residence in Chandigarh and met his family.

Published: 19th June 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

An art teacher draws a painting of Indian athelete Milkha Singh as a tribute after he died following post COVID complications, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

An art teacher draws a painting of Indian athelete Milkha Singh as a tribute after he died following post COVID complications, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced Milkha Singh chair in Sports University, Patiala in the memory of the legendary sprinter.

"We are giving him a State funeral in Punjab. We declared a one-day holiday. It is a great loss for all of us. The younger generation will get inspired by him. We are also going to have Milkha Singh chair in Sports University, Patiala," Captain Amarinder Singh told mediapersons.

He condoled the demise of the legendary athlete and said legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come.

"Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family and millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!" tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh.

Earlier today, the bereaved family informed about the death of the former Indian Sprinter, also known as the Flying Sikh, in a statement.

ALSO READ: Milkha Singh, the man who introduced India to 'track and field'

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

In a statement, PGIMER informed that Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of COVID Hospital of PGIMER on June 3.

"He was treated for COVID there till June 13 when after putting up a valiant battle with COVID, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative. However, due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of COVID Hospital to medical ICU. But despite the best of efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh Ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," the Hospital said.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

