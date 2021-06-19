Shiv Sena, BJP MP Narayan Rane supporters clash in Maharashtra

By PTI

MUMBAI: Supporters of the Shiv Sena and BJP MP Narayan Rane clashed at Kudal in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday during an event organized by the Sena on its foundation day which highlighted rising petrol prices, police said.

The incident came two days after Shiv Sena and BJP workers came to blows outside the Sena headquarters in Mumbai.

Local Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik and his supporters had organized an event on the party's foundation day where they were distributing money to vehicle owners who came to buy fuel at a petrol pump at Kudal on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The pump is run by a person close to BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Shiv Sena leader Narayan Rane, he said.

Soon BJP supporters gathered there and started raising slogans against Naik which led to heated arguments and a clash.

Police soon arrived on the spot and dispersed the workers of both the parties, the official said.

Naik and his supporters then organized the same program at another petrol pump nearby, he added.

An FIR was registered against the Sena MLA and 12 of his supporters and the BJP's Aanand Shirvaikar and 20 others at Kudal Police Station under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly as well as disobedience of public servant's order, and also for the violation of COVID -19 related norms.

No arrest has been made yet, the official said.

On June 17, fights broke out between the supporters of the former allies when the youth wing of the BJP took out a protest march here against the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana's critical comments about the Ayodhya land purchase deal controversy.