STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Steps taken by Speaker Om Birla enriched parliamentary democracy, enhanced productivity: PM Modi 

Birla, who was elected as a BJP member for a second term from Kota in 2019, was elected Lok Sabha Speaker unopposed on this day.

Published: 19th June 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (LSTV Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the work of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who completed two years at the helm, saying he has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many "historic" as well as pro-people legislations.

It is worth noting that he has placed special emphasis on giving first time MPs, young MPs and woman MPs the opportunity to speak on the floor of the House, Modi said.

Birla has also strengthened various committees, whose role in our democracy is vital, he added.

"Over the last two years, Shri @ombirlakota Ji has ushered in a series of steps that have enriched our Parliamentary democracy and enhanced productivity, leading to the passage of many historic as well as pro-people legislations. Congratulations to him," Modi tweeted.

Birla, who was elected as a BJP member for a second term from Kota in 2019, was elected Lok Sabha Speaker unopposed on this day.

He has put emphasis on boosting the House's productivity and made it a point to allow as many members as possible to raise their issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Speaker Om Birla
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp