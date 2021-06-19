STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar dies after testing negative for Covid-19

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Trinamool Congress MLA Jayanta Naskar.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

The three-time MLA from Gosaba breathed his last at 8.20 pm. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Jayanta Naskar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Saturday, a health department official said.

The 73-year-old legislator, however, had tested negative for the disease on Friday, a doctor of the medical facility said.

The three-time MLA from Gosaba breathed his last at 8.20 pm, he said.

Naskar had tested positive for COVID-19 soon after the announcement of the assembly election results on May 2, the official said.

The Gosaba MLA was initially treated at the state-run MR Bangur Hospital and shifted to the private medical facility a few days back, the official said, adding that he had comorbidities.

"Naskar tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday. But prolonged illness caused damage to his lung," the senior doctor of the private hospital said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Naskar.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family & supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss. As a 3- time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people and was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly," Banerjee said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC MLA Covid Death COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Second Wave
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp