STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Walk for 8 km and then climb a hillock: These Jharkhand villagers' only way to access internet for ration

The problem started when the online distribution of ration was made mandatory even in the areas where there is no internet connection. 

Published: 19th June 2021 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers on a hillock trying to access internet in Simdega block of Jharkhand. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Even in this age of 4G network, people living in some of the villages under Jaldega Block of Simdega have to climb a hillock or travel a distance up to 5- 8 kilometers on foot to get their quota of ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) after putting their thumb impression on e-PoS Machine due to lack of internet connectivity in the region. 

According to villagers, they have to go to a particular point on the hillock along with the ration dealer, wait there for several hours for internet connectivity, and put their thumb impression to collect ration after returning back to the PDS shop in the village.

The problem, according to villagers, started when the online distribution of ration was made mandatory by the district administration even in the areas where there is no internet connection. 

Earlier, they were getting ration easily through off-line mode, but the arrangement was changed recently in the month of December-January following directions from the State Government.

For getting the ration, a beneficiary has to put a thumb impression on the e-PoS machine, but due to lack of connectivity, they have to travel for several kilometers in search of internet connectivity.

“As there is no internet connectivity in the village, we have to climb nearby hillocks by walking on foot for about 8 kilometers in order to get our quota of ration every month. All the cardholders assemble near the PDS shop and then walk to the hillock along with the dealer in search of internet connectivity,” said a local Amit Kandulna of Tetamda village in Jaldega.

There also had instances that they returned back without putting their thumb impression as no internet connectivity was found even after walking for several hours, he added.

PDS shop dealers informed that since the e-PoS machine they distribute ration is compatible with 2G network of Airtel only, has poor internet connectivity in the region besides having server problem all the time.

“Since there is a network issue all the time, we have to take the cardholders to Jaldega, which is around 4-5 kilometers away from here only to get their thumb impression. There are a lot of other problems, both for PDS dealers and beneficiaries, as the network keeps on coming and going very frequently,” said a PDS shop dealer, requesting anonymity. Sometimes they have to wait for the entire day for network without any results, he added.

The dealer further added that every PDS dealer, barring those located near block headquarters, either have to go to Jaldega or find out a place at a faraway place by climbing on the hillocks in search of internet connectivity as there is no network outside there. They have already submitted applications to the district administration but nothing has been done so far, he said.

Officials also admitted that there is a problem and they are trying to solve it as soon as possible.

“There are several shadow areas in most of the places in Jaldega block where PDS dealers have to face a lot of problems in the distribution of ration and updating the e-PoS machines due to poor or no internet connectivity. We have already written to the district administration, along with a list of PDS dealers facing the problem, recommending free these areas from online ration distribution,” said Circle Officer cum Block Supply Officer Khagen Mahto.

Meanwhile, the district administration claimed to have taken needful action to solve the problem.

“This problem has also been reported from several other blocks of Simdega outside Jaldega, for which, we are trying our best to arrange offline ration distribution in such areas. We have already written to the state government seeking permission for the same as it could be done from the State Government
level. As soon as approval is granted, we will start offline distribution of ration in all shadow areas,” said Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Jaldega block internet connectivity PDS system poor internet connectivity
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp