You are equally guilty for enacting UAPA : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to P Chidambaram

HYDERABAD: Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief questioned the sincerity of former Union Minister, P Chidambaram who welcomed the release of Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha. He demanded that Chidambaram speak out about the real problem, as it was Congress regime that enacted amendments to 'draconian' UAPA.

These 3 youth deserve apology from BJP & INC, not platitudes from men responsible for torture & unjust imprisonment of Indians 2/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2021

Responding to Chidambaram's tweets, Asad tweeted "Three empty tweets but not a word about the elephant in the room? Say the magic word @PChidambaram_IN : UAPA. You enacted draconian UAPA amendments destroying innumerable Muslim & Adivasi lives. When BJP amended it to make it worse your party @INCIndia eagerly supported in RS."

Asad demanded an apology from BJP and Congress while holding them responsible for 'torture and unjust imprisonment'. "These 3 youth deserve an apology from BJP & INC, not platitudes from men responsible for torture & unjust imprisonment of Indians," he tweeted.