80 crore people needing free ration is another painful example of development under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Published: 20th June 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the government over rise in poverty, saying 80 crore people of the total 135 crore in the country need free ration which is another painful example of development under the Modi dispensation.

"Out of the 135 crore population, 80 crore need free ration under 'Garib Kalyan' (poverty alleviation). Another painful example of Modi government's 'Vikas' (development)," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he attacked the government for the high taxes it has imposed on petrol and diesel.

"PhD in tax collection," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, citing a media report that claimed the government earned more money from tax on petrol and diesel than from income tax and corporate tax.

  • R.RAMACHANDRAN
    Even if providing free rice to remaining 55 crore people
    12 hours ago reply
