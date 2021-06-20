STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
800 kg cow dung stolen from village in Chhattisgarh, police register theft case

Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KORBA: An unusual incident of the cow dung theft from a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has come to light, police said on Sunday.

An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

"A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti," Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters.

The state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans- the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway, the SHO added. 

