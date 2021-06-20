STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP's North Bengal leader Ganga Prasad Sharma set to join TMC

Sharma also said the recent demand by 'our local MP for a union territory status for north Bengal' has further prompted him to take the decision.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the new assembly session on Saturday

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a major setback for the BJP in north Bengal, where it fared well in the assembly polls held earlier in the year, the president of the party's Alipurduar district unit, Ganga Prasad Sharma, on Sunday said he will shortly be joining the TMC.

Sharma told reporters he was "finding it hard to put up with the policies" of the saffron party, and working for people have become increasingly difficult for him under such circumstances.

"I did everything to ensure that the BJP wins the polls, and the party did bag five seats. But some of us are feeling suffocated in the party now, which is expanding in size without establishing links with grassroots workers," he told reporters before leaving for Kolkata.

Sharma also said the recent demand by "our local MP for a union territory status for north Bengal" has further prompted him to take the decision.

ALSO READ: West Bengal govt moves Calcutta HC seeking recall of order on NHRC probe in post-poll violence

Several top-level BJP leaders will also follow suit, he claimed, refusing to take names.

Sources in the TMC said Sharma is slated to join their party in a few days.

Reacting to Sharma's assertion, BJP MLA and opposition leader in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "Our organisation is strong in north Bengal. Ganga Prasad's exit hardly matters."

"We will create another Ganga Prasad. Individuals don't matter, BJP matters," Adhikari added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganga Prasad Sharma BJP TMC West Bengal
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp