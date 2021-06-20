STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalits not allowed to take Guru Granth Sahib to homes in parts of Punjab: NCSC Chairman Sampla

The Jatehdar himself was shocked and assured me to do the needful at the earliest to end this discrimination between poor Dalits and others, Sampla said.

Published: 20th June 2021 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Guru granth sahib

For representational purposes (Photo | Sikhnet.com)

By PTI

AMRISTAR: National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Vijay Sampla on Sunday met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, complaining that the Dalits are not being allowed in parts of Punjab to take the Guru Granth Sahib to their homes for religious programmes.

Seeking the intervention of the Jathedar, the former Hoshiarpur BJP MP said even Sikh priests are not being allowed by gurdwara heads to visit homes of the Dalits for the recitation of the holy book.

Sampla met the Jathedar at the Akal Takht secretariat here.

"During the meeting, serious issues were discussed since in various villages of Punjab, especially Hoshiarpur, Dalit families are not allowed to take the Guru Granth Sahib to their homes. Even 'pathis' (Sikh priests) are not allowed by gurdwara heads to visit the homes of the Dalits for the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib," he said.

The Jatehdar himself was shocked and assured me to do the needful at the earliest to end this discrimination between poor Dalits and others, Sampla said.

He said no political issue, including farmers' agitation, was discussed during the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalits Guru Granth Sahib NCSC Punjab
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp